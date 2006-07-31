DuPont finishes hurricane wall

DuPont has completed construction of a hurricane wall to protect its DeLisle, Miss., titanium dioxide plant, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina last year. The 12-foot flood wall, up from a 10-foot wall originally planned, was added to an existing 20-foot earthen levee at a cost of $12.5 million. "We decided to err on the side of safety," says Rick Olson, vice president of DuPont Titanium Technologies.
