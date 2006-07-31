Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Dubious Breast Implant Study

Doubts now surround study claiming to have found high levels of platinum in women with silicone breast

by Mitch Jacoby
July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Analytical Chemistry editors have called into question a study published last spring that claims to have detected high levels of potentially harmful platinum in the tissues and body fluids of women exposed to silicone breast implants. The study authors, Ernest D. Lykissa and Susan V. M. Maharaj, implicated a platinum-based silicone cross-linking catalyst as the source of the metal, which they reported to have detected in unusually high oxidation states-as high as +6 (C&EN, April 17, page 11).

Upon publication of the study, silicone chemists raised questions regarding the team's ion chromatography methods. They noted, for example, that the highly oxidizing sample-preparation conditions and the absence of analytical standards in the study cast doubt on the team's ability to assign oxidation states accurately.

In an editorial (PDF format)Analytical Chemistry Editor Royce W. Murray and Associate Editor Catherine C. Fenselau write that the paper's results might be correct, but the presumption that the oxidation states of the platinum species can be identified correctly under the experimental conditions described in the paper "falls short of this journal's standards" (Anal. Chem. 2006, 78, 5233). The editors go on to urge the journal's readers to "use caution in evaluating the conclusions drawn in the paper."

The editorial, a pair of critical commentaries, and a news story (PDF format) that includes responses from the research team appear in the Aug. 1 issue of Analytical Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactions: Organic synthesis’s burden
Questioning Siloxanes’ Impact On Antarctica
Cleaning Up The Record

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE