Government & Policy Roundup

FDA has promised to revamp the rules for granting conflict-of-interest waivers for its advisory panel members. The rules for granting waivers to physicians and other researchers with ties to the pharmaceutical industry will be clearer and more transparent.
Enough data on trichloroethylene, a widely used solvent that is commonly found at Superfund sites and military installations, now exist for EPA to complete a credible risk assessment of this chemical, the National Research Council says in a new report. It also recommends further research on the compound, noting that TCE is a potential cause of kidney cancer and other health effects.
NIH will provide $8.5 million to support Science Education Partnership Awards, which are designed to stimulate interest in science and medical research. The new initiatives will focus on enhancing training for science teachers, developing and distributing hands-on science curricula, and supporting websites for students, teachers, and the general public.
