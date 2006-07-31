Genentech gets Inotek rights

Genentech and Inotek Pharmaceuticals will jointly develop and commercialize inhibitors of poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), a nuclear enzyme involved in the repair of damaged DNA, for the treatment of cancer. Inotek will receive a $20 million up-front payment and could reap an additional $405 million in milestone payments. Genentech will pay Inotek royalties on its lead PARP inhibitor, INO-1001, currently in Phase Ib testing for skin cancer. As part of the deal, Genentech also has the option to develop Inotek's PARP inhibitors for cardiovascular indications. If exercised, the option could be worth another $200 million to Inotek.
