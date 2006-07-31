IP seals pact with university

Intellectual property commercialization specialist IP Group, formerly known as IP2IPO, has entered a 25-year partnership with Queen Mary, one of the colleges of the University of London. IP will work with Queen Mary to facilitate the formation of spin-off companies and to invest close to $10 million in such companies in return for equity stakes in them. Spin-off companies from Queen Mary will also have access to capital from the IP Venture Fund, the venture capital fund IP Group recently launched in partnership with the European Investment Fund.
