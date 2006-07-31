Advertisement

Business

IP seals pact with university

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Intellectual property commercialization specialist IP Group, formerly known as IP2IPO, has entered a 25-year partnership with Queen Mary, one of the colleges of the University of London. IP will work with Queen Mary to facilitate the formation of spin-off companies and to invest close to $10 million in such companies in return for equity stakes in them. Spin-off companies from Queen Mary will also have access to capital from the IP Venture Fund, the venture capital fund IP Group recently launched in partnership with the European Investment Fund.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

