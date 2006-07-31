Inquest targets Honeywell

The Department of Justice has informed Honeywell that a grand jury has been convened to investigate the death of an employee at the company's Baton Rouge, La., chemical plant in 2003. Honeywell says it does not believe its financial position will be hurt, regardless of the outcome of the case. The investigation stems from three incidents that occurred at the plant during 2003: a release of chlorine, a release of antimony pentachloride that resulted in the employee fatality, and a worker's exposure to hydrofluoric acid.
