Italians join for new drugs

Indena has commissioned Nerviano Medical Sciences, the largest pharmaceutical R&D facility in Italy, to scale up and produce two drug candidates for preclinical and clinical development. Indena, which specializes in plant extracts, derived the molecules from plants and worked out a semisynthetic path for them. One molecule, the thiocolchicine dimer IDN 5404, acts on tumors resistant to cisplatin and topotecan. The second, IDN 5243, is a relaxant for the treatment of muscular skeletal pain.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter