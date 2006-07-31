Kemira adds formic acid

Kemira will invest nearly $20 million in its Oulu, Finland, formic acid plant. The company's capacity for the organic acid will be increased by 25,000 metric tons to more than 100,000 metric tons per year. The new capacity will come onstream in stages through the end of 2007. Kemira produces formic acid and also derivatives of formic, propionic, acetic, and lactic acids, which are used widely in the food and feed industries.
