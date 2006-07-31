Nobel products

Bethany Halford's insights article "Fullerene for the Face" mentions Marie Curie's discovery of radium in the context of discussing the limited likelihood of translating a Nobel Prize-winning discovery into a fantastic consumer product (C&EN, March 27, page 47). Actually, the discovery of radium did lead to a popular (if not fantastic) consumer product: the luminous-dial clock. Furthermore, this example also serves to illustrate the article's warning about the potential danger involved in such development; several of the young women applying the radium-containing paint to the luminous dial died of cancer.
Mihaly Mezei
New York City
