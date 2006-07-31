Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Norris Award Goes To Brian Coppola

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Brian P. Coppola, professor of chemistry at the University of Michigan, has been selected to receive the 2006 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. The award, given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section, will be presented on Nov. 16. It recognizes an individual whose dedication and excellence in the teaching of chemistry have had wide-ranging effects on the profession.

Coppola has collaborated with colleagues from around the country on various projects, including assessing student motivation and the use of higher order learning strategies in introductory chemistry. He also coauthored a high school textbook that brings a more holistic and investigative approach to science learning and developed a software tool for collaborative student work that includes a chemistry animation studio.

Coppola began his career at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, where he served on the faculty. He moved to the University of Michigan in 1986 as a visiting assistant professor. He was appointed a lecturer in 1987 and an associate professor in 1997; he was promoted to full professor in 2002. He currently serves as the associate chair for curriculum and faculty affairs in the department of chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

