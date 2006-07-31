Official Report From The ACS National Meeting In Atlanta

Major actions taken by the ACS Board and Council during the national meeting in Atlanta were reported in C&EN, April 3, page 11, and May 29, page 33.
COMMITTEE ON ETHICS
The first meeting of the Ethics Committee was held at this national meeting. The committee was established by council and the board in fall 2005.
Committee members were briefed on events leading to the establishment of the Ethics Committee and then carefully reviewed their charge. The committee decided to pursue two areas in the near term: ethics education, which may result in an inventory of resources, development of a website, and curriculum materials; and ethics awareness, which may lead to articles in ACS publications and newsletters and to symposia or other programming at local, regional, and national meetings.
The committee established a task group in each of these areas to develop specific plans for review at the committee's next meeting. Initial programming at national meetings is anticipated in 2007.
The Ethics Committee agreed on two values to guide its activities: encouraging dialogue and partnering with other ACS entities. Consistent with these values, the committee has begun and will continue to pursue establishing liaison relationships with appropriate committees and divisions. We also invite your input regarding what ethics issues are most important to ACS members.
Finally, the committee thanks those many members who have sent good wishes for its success.
