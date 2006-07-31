Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Offshore drilling measure advances in U.S. Senate

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Senate last week moved toward passage of legislation designed to reduce record-high energy prices by allowing oil and gas drilling in a section of the eastern Gulf of Mexico long coveted by offshore producers. The Republican-led Senate voted 86 to 12 to bring a bill to the floor that would authorize drilling in 8.3 million acres off the western coast of Florida, an area estimated to contain 1.3 billion barrels of oil and 5.8 trillion cu ft of natural gas. A final vote on the measure is expected early this week. Chemical manufacturers are particularly concerned about the price of natural gas, which they use in large amounts to power plants and as a key raw material. The price of natural gas in the U.S. has more than tripled since 2000. Jack N. Gerard, American Chemistry Council president, commends the action, saying, "The country can no longer afford the consequences of antiquated policies that have led to staggering energy costs for everyone." If the Senate passes the bill as expected, it will have to be reconciled with a far-more-sweeping drilling proposal approved by the House.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes, Senate Introduces Helium Bills
Helium Bill Heads To Vote In House
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Approves Offshore Drilling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE