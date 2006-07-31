Pfizer advances stand-alone torcetrapib

Pfizer intends to file an Investigational New Drug Application for torcetrapib, a heart treatment that raises levels of so-called "good cholesterol," as a stand-alone drug. The firm has been developing torcetrapib exclusively in combination with its market-leading cholesterol drug Lipitor, which is due to come off patent in 2011. Although Pfizer claims the combination therapy has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cardiovascular disease, cardiologists and others contend there is no medical reason to combine the drugs. Pfizer says it is considering all options for torcetrapib.
