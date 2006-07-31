Plextronics links up with Northwestern

Plextronics has signed a licensing agreement with Northwestern University that provides access to hole-injection-layer materials developed by Tobin J. Marks, a professor of chemistry and materials sciences. In an organic light-emitting diode, the hole-injection layer supplies the light-emitting polymer with a positive charge that an electron can combine with to create light. As part of the agreement, Plextronics is investing in research at Northwestern on the synthesis and study of photonic materials for OLED displays.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter