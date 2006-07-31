Production up slightly in June

Total U.S. chemical production increased in June from the previous month and from June 2005, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The production index for all chemicals rose 0.5% from May to 104.8 (2002 = 100). Year-to-year, the index was up 0.9%. Meanwhile, the index for the basic chemicals sector was unchanged from May's 101.3, but was 0.4% ahead of that of June 2005. The government's estimate of chemical capacity utilization for June was 76.5%, up from 76.2% in May but off slightly from the 76.7% seen in the comparable month a year earlier.
