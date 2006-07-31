Ron Knudsen Is Oklahoma Chemist Of The Year

Ron D. Knudsen is the 2006 winner of the Oklahoma Chemist of the Year Award.
Knudsen joined the research and development department of Phillips Petroleum in 1977 and worked on projects involving petrochemicals, polyethylene polymerization catalysts, and specialty chemicals.
His accomplishments include discovery of a unique nickel catalyst system for ethylene polymerization that is active in polar solvents such as alcohols, a nickel catalyst system that selectively dimerizes ethylene to 1-butene, and a chromium polyethylene catalyst that is currently used in the commercial production of polyethylene resins.
Knudsen retired in 2000 and now works as a chemical consultant for Chevron Phillips Chemical.
