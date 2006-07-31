The "guest" pictured in "Bayer has key role in new soccer ball" is none other than Rudi Völler, one of Germany's top strikers in the 1980s and 1990s and the national team coach from 2000 to 2004 (C&EN, March 20, page 21). Some of his career highlights include winning the Champions League in 1993 with his club team, Olympique Marseille, and winning the World Cup with Germany in 1990. In an article that centers around one of Germany's top soccer companies, it would be fitting to mention one of the country's top soccer stars.
Dan Sluss
Shoreline, Wash.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter