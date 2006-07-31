Sandoz signs biologics deal with Momenta

Novartis' Sandoz generic drug arm and Momenta Pharmaceuticals have formed a pact to develop follow-on versions of four existing biotechnology products. Sandoz has taken a $75 million stake in Momenta and will make milestone payments to the biotech firm of up to $188 million if all four drugs are commercialized. The collaboration expands into Europe the companies' U.S. partnership for M-Enoxaparin, a generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' Lovenox, a low-molecular-weight heparin for deep-vein thrombosis.
