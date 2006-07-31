Many of us were pleased to see the article "Silent Chemistry" (C&EN, March 20, page 53). The piece was very much in keeping with the spirit promoted by the ACS Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) by showing that deaf and hard-of-hearing professionals are succeeding in chemistry-related fields and that there are outstanding postsecondary programs preparing deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Students from our program graduate with sound technician skills in instrumentation, chemical analysis, and biotechnology-related applications.
In the fall of 2004, with support from several different sources, we were able to support approximately 35 of our students for a complete day at the ACS Northeast Regional Meeting in Rochester, N.Y. In addition, our students are practiced in the characteristics and qualities that are essential for becoming effective and productive members of a laboratory team.
While the response we have received since the release of the article has been gratifying, we continue to look for strong and confident leaders throughout the chemical and biotechnical fields to assume leadership in seeking our graduates, to the mutual benefit of all involved. That is the kind of action CWD and other organizations have been advocating for years.
We would like to encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about our Laboratory Science Technology program, or who may be interested in working with our students, to contact Program Director Todd Pagano at tepnts@rit.edu.
Vincent Daniele
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, N.Y.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter