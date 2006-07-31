Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Silent chemistry

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Many of us were pleased to see the article "Silent Chemistry" (C&EN, March 20, page 53). The piece was very much in keeping with the spirit promoted by the ACS Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) by showing that deaf and hard-of-hearing professionals are succeeding in chemistry-related fields and that there are outstanding postsecondary programs preparing deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Students from our program graduate with sound technician skills in instrumentation, chemical analysis, and biotechnology-related applications.

In the fall of 2004, with support from several different sources, we were able to support approximately 35 of our students for a complete day at the ACS Northeast Regional Meeting in Rochester, N.Y. In addition, our students are practiced in the characteristics and qualities that are essential for becoming effective and productive members of a laboratory team.

While the response we have received since the release of the article has been gratifying, we continue to look for strong and confident leaders throughout the chemical and biotechnical fields to assume leadership in seeking our graduates, to the mutual benefit of all involved. That is the kind of action CWD and other organizations have been advocating for years.

We would like to encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about our Laboratory Science Technology program, or who may be interested in working with our students, to contact Program Director Todd Pagano at tepnts@rit.edu.

Vincent Daniele
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS offers new workshop for industry professionals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Leadership Development System turns 10
AACT seeks science coaches

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE