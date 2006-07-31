Third Edition Of 'ACS Style Guide' Is Now Available

The third edition of the "ACS Style Guide" is now available to ACS members at a 30% discount. Considered a definitive resource for writing, reviewing, submitting, and editing scholarly and scientific manuscripts, this extensive revision thoroughly examines electronic tools now available to assist writers in preparing manuscripts and communicating with publishers.
Valuable updates include discussions of markup languages, citation of electronic sources, online submission of manuscripts, and preparation of figures, tables, and structures. In keeping current with the changing environment, this edition also contains references to many resources on the Internet. The guide is available at Oxford University Press's website www.oup.com/us/acs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter