Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Member Insurance: 40 Years Strong

by George F. Palladino,
August 7, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The ACS Member Insurance Program is proud of its 40-year history. From its inception in 1966 with the term life plan, the program has grown to include 12 insurance and supplemental retirement plans. Covering basic needs such as life, professional liability, auto, and homeowners insurance, the plans help members reach their long-term professional and financial goals.

With 40 years of continued success, the program has proven to be a reliable and valuable member benefit. Not content to rest on its laurels, however, the board of trustees is continually searching for ways to enhance the program's portfolio of insurance plans and financial services. This year, we're pleased to announce three new offerings: a health insurance brokerage service; an inflation guard option for the term life plan; and "360 Degrees of Financial Literacy," a compendium of financial information.

For some time, my board colleagues and I have been concerned that the number of uninsured chemists may be growing. Many Americans, including members of the American Chemical Society and their families, obtain health insurance through their employers. However, as the industry continues to restructure and as premium costs increase, fewer employers are offering this benefit; even when they do, employee costs continue to rise.

As you may know, health insurance is regulated by states, and nationwide association plans are virtually nonexistent. In the face of this perplexing climate, we are particularly pleased to announce that we are responding to member needs and requests with a health insurance brokerage service. Offering information on hundreds of plan designs, this service offers access to licensed insurance agents who will assist members in finding the best plans for them. Customized for geographic locations and individual needs, plan choices are presented in a side-by-side comparison to allow easy cost-benefit analysis. Options include preferred-provider organizations, health savings accounts, traditional indemnity plans, wellness benefits, and prescription drug coverage−all offered by insurance carriers who are rated A or better by AM Best, an independent insurance-rating agency. With this new service, members can save time and money, and they will have personalized and individualized attention to address their needs.

Another ongoing trustee concern is the impact of inflation on members' financial resources. We are continually monitoring the usefulness and value of the various insurance plans offered to members. In 2005, New York Life Insurance Co. (NYL) assumed responsibility for underwriting the life, disability income, hospital indemnity, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance plans.

With this new partnership, we introduced 10- and 20-year term life plans to complement the traditional annually renewable term life plan, and coverage limits were raised to $2 million for all the life plans. This year, working with NYL, we are offering members an innovative way to ensure that their insurance coverage keeps pace with inflation and their growing financial needs.

Members who have term life insurance through the Member Insurance Program can now add the new inflation guard option to their policy. An exceedingly valuable provision, particularly in today's volatile economic climate, this feature gradually increases coverage amounts automatically by 10% each year for 10 years, to double the original coverage.

To participate, insured members must accept the option before they reach age 55 and cannot be totally disabled. Once protected by inflation guard, insured members, regardless of their health, need not reapply or requalify.

Rounding out our list of new offerings is one additional member benefit. In keeping with our mission "to provide insurance and other kinds of financial security programs for the benefit of the members of the ACS," we are collaborating with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to offer an exceptional financial tool: "360 Degrees of Financial Literacy."

A national effort of the CPA profession, this self-help website offers information that people need at each stage of their lives, from childhood to retirement. For example, members can contact qualified CPAs and CPA personal financial specialists via the "Ask the Money Doctor" feature to discuss individual financial planning issues. Members also can access interactive financial tools, such as a savings calculator, personal cash flow worksheet, and a consolidation loan investment calculator.

This unique educational and financial benefit is available on the ACS Member Insurance Program website at chemistry.org/insurance. We wish to thank AICPA for graciously offering its expertise in financial matters to ACS members.

To learn more about these new offerings or any other aspect of the Member Insurance Program, please visit our website or contact Jean Parr, secretary to the board of trustees, at ACS headquarters; phone (800) 227-5558 ext. 8911 or e-mail: j_parr@acs.org.

In closing, on behalf of the entire board of trustees, I'd like to thank all the ACS members for their support and continued participation in the Member Insurance Program. We strive to provide quality insurance plans and financial services to respond to members' needs. We want to hear from you. Remember: We are the Board of Trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, your colleagues working for you.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Is your life insurance coverage sufficient?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Comment: Welcome to the future of membership
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How the ACS Member Insurance Program has adapted in unusual times

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE