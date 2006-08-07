Advertisement

8432cov_table.jpg
8432cov_table.jpg
August 7, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 32

By targeting multiple HER-family receptors, small-molecule drugs could fill the therapeutic gaps left by Herceptin

Volume 84 | Issue 32
Pharmaceuticals

Battling Breast Cancer

By targeting multiple HER-family receptors, small-molecule drugs could fill the therapeutic gaps left by Herceptin

Class Of 2005 Salaries & Jobs

Chemists' starting salaries are up a notch from 2004, but employment scene remains below par

The Next Step In Obesity Vaccines

Ghrelin vaccine permits male rats to gain less weight on usual diet

  • Biological Chemistry

    A Boost For Biosensors

    Beefing up signal of FRET kinase biosensors makes inexpensive high-throughput screening possible

  • Policy

    Price Fixers Beware

    The European Union explores ways to make it easier for cartel victims to recover damages

  • Policy

    Pork-Barrel Science

    Congressionally legislated programs and projects circumvent traditional competitive grant process

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Digital Briefs

New software and websites for the chemical enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Aerogels make it to the top of the world, Earliest bling, Green lawn conundrum, Goose poop goes foul

 

