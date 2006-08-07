Amgen licenses Predix drugs

Amgen has joined forces with Predix Pharmaceuticals to develop S1P1 modulators for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Amgen will pay Predix $20 million up front and could dole out an additional $287.5 million in milestone payments as the small-molecule drugs move through the clinic. The deal includes existing Predix preclinical compounds and new S1P1 modulators, and it calls for Amgen to handle clinical development and commercialization of product candidates. S1P1 modulators target a G-protein-coupled receptor that plays a role in immune system activation and cardiovascular function.
