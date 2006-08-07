AstraZeneca ups portfolio

AstraZeneca and Pozen will collaborate to develop fixed-dose combinations of esomeprazole, the active ingredient in AstraZeneca's proton pump inhibitor Nexium, and naproxen, using Pozen's PN technology. The single-tablet product will be used to treat pain and inflammation in patients with arthritis who are at risk of gastric ulcers. Pozen, which will be responsible for filing a New Drug Application in the U.S., will receive a $40 million up-front fee and could gain another $335 million in milestones and royalties on sales.
