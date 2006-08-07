Bayer boosts MDI production

Bayer has increased its capacity for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany, by 36,000 metric tons per year. Process improvements facilitated the expansion, which gives Bayer global capacity for the polyurethane raw material of more than 1 million metric tons per year. In Shanghai, Bayer is building a 350,000-metric-ton MDI plant that it says will be the biggest of its kind in the world. It is scheduled to open in 2008.
