Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 7, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cambrex has announced that Gary L. Mossman, its chief operating officer and president of Cambrex Pharma, will retire at the end of the month after three-and-a-half years at the company. Steven M. Klosk, who heads the biopharma division, will assume responsibility for the pharma business.

Bayer and Nufarm have entered into a multiyear European supply and distribution agreement for the herbicide diflufenican and products containing it. The herbicide was discovered by Bayer.

SABIC Europe has signed a contract with German contractor Uhde for the construction of a $250 million bimodal high-density polyethylene plant in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The 250,000-metric-ton-per-year plant will open in late 2008, replacing a smaller facility at the site.

Afton Chemical has completed the first part of a two-part expansion of capacity for detergents used in lubricant additives. When completed by early next year, the overall project will raise detergent capacity by 20%, Afton says.

GenTek has acquired Repauno Products, a Gibbstown, N.J., producer of sodium nitrite, for $4.5 million. GenTek's General Chemical unit already operates a sodium nitrite plant in Syracuse, N.Y.

Hercules and ICI's Uniqema unit have agreed to a multiyear extension of their synthetic lubricants manufacturing pact. To accommodate Uniqema, Hercules plans to expand synlube capacity by the second quarter of 2007.

Galapagos' BioFocus DPI division has entered a pact with AstraZeneca worth close to $1 million. BioFocus will provide medicinal chemistry services to AstraZeneca's respiratory and inflammatory drug discovery programs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK Will Spare Irish Facility
Evonik Is Getting Drug Polymer Line
Bayer Sells Resins Unit To Nuplex

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE