Chemical prices are still soaring

It almost seems as if there will be no end to the surging prices of chemicals. The Labor Department reports the June producer price index for all chemicals rose 1.0% from the previous month to 207.9 (1982 = 100) and was up 11.1% from the comparable month a year earlier. Meanwhile, the increase in the index for the industrial chemicals sector was more than twice that for the total industry, rising 2.4% from the previous month and 22.3% from June of last year to 217.5.
