Dow looks at desalination technology

Dow Chemical has signed a licensing option and evaluation agreement with ZDD for the South Carolina-based firm's seawater desalination technology. ZDD's process combines reverse-osmosis membranes and electrodialysis cells to produce salable salts and water from seawater. Dow says the technology eliminates the expensive brine disposal required with other processes. Dow has recently taken a number of actions to boost its water purification business. It has acquired China-based water treatment firm Zhejiang Omex Environmental Engineering, undertaken an expansion of its Filmtec water treatment membrane capacity in Minneapolis, and provided Filmtec technology for the world's largest desalination plant in Ashkelon, Israel. Last month, Dow CEO Andrew Liveris joined Blue Planet Run Foundation officials at the United Nations in New York City to raise funds for and increase awareness of clean water projects in underdeveloped countries (C&EN, July 31, page 27).
