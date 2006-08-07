Intelligence lacking

I am shocked and appalled at the plans proposed by Department of Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman and the rest of the pro-domestic nuclear energy lobby (C&EN, March 27, page 34). Although nuclear power is useful in military ships and submarines, I fail to see the ethics of forcing future generations to pay the bill for the long-term storage of spent domestic nuclear energy waste.
I fail to see the logic of throwing away $40 billion on nonrenewable energy complete with staggering terrorism and health risks. That's money that could be invested, for example, in purchasing 8 gigawatts of photovoltaic power capable of a return investment three to four times during its useful lifetime. The U.S. does not need nuclear power simply because it has abundant sunshine. Conservation, efficiency, and renewable energy are the only intelligent courses of action.
Eric Miller
Farmington, N.M.
