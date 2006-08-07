Lanxess backs ultramarathoner

With the help of Lanxess products, German runner Wolfgang Schwerk has won the Mega Marathon, one of the world's toughest sporting events. The race, around a single apartment block in Queens, New York City, ended late last month after 41 days, cut short because of high heat. The winning distance: 3,100 miles. Schwerk's running shoes were made with Lanxess' Krynac rubber, while his clothing was infused with the firm's Tastex Cool-Ex, a plant extract said to provide a cooling effect when damp.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter