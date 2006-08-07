NPIL invests in potent drugs

NPIL Pharma will expand its high-potency substances facility in Grangemouth, Scotland. The Indian firm, which bought the facility from Avecia in December 2005, says it will invest $500,000 and add 16 biochemists and other staffers in response to strong customer demand for cytotoxic pharmaceutical actives, in particular ones that are conjugated with monoclonal antibodies. NPIL says more than 20 of these immunoconjugates are in drug trials around the world.
