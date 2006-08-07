Onyx expands its kilo labs

Pharmaceutical chemistry outsourcing specialist Onyx Scientific has opened new kilogram-scale labs at its site in Sunderland, England. Due to recent changes in the European Clinical Trials Directive, customers are seeking Good Manufacturing Practices material at earlier stages of development, says Onyx Commercial Director Denise Bowser. In addition, the company says it is moving into the stability testing market with the installation of new stability ovens.
