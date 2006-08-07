Probe of rubber cartel concludes

Synthetic rubber makers say the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have ended their investigations of price-fixing among producers of ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM). DSM, DuPont, and Chemtura confirm that the probes, which began in 2002, ended without charges against them. Chemtura originally reported the alleged conspiracy in 2002 and says a number of civil suits by customers seeking to recover overcharges are still pending. Others, including Bayer and Polimeri Europa, were also said to have been part of the government investigations.
