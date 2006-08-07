I was surprised to learn of Procter & Gamble's development of a powder water treatment formula when more comprehensive small-scale treatment technology was available several years earlier (C&EN, April 17, page 39). I can understand the frustration P&G encountered in product acceptance, because we have experienced similar problems. My company, AquaTechnica, has developed and patented water purification formulas (U.S. Patents 5,071,587 and 5,320,773).
Our formulas, designed to convert the dirtiest water to drinking quality, function by adsorption, then precipitation, of the pollutants. Our formulas are bentonite-clay-based and may contain either chlorine- or iodine-releasing biocides. By mixing specific ratios of additional ingredients such as zeolites, attapulgite clays, or activated carbon, significant reductions in a broad range of organic contaminants and heavy metals can be achieved. Our formulas have been extensively tested by the U.S. Army and found to be effective even in cold water.
What seems like a simple, inexpensive, and elegant treatment option for polluted water by Western standards can present a financial hardship for people unable to afford even the most basic necessities. Herein lies the problem for a small company. We have neither the financial muscle needed to donate our product nor the name recognition to achieve the attention garnered by a large company. As a result, even though the formulas are effective and inexpensive to manufacture, many people who might otherwise benefit from the health-saving benefits of this small-scale water treatment process cannot afford to use it.
Craig A. Perman
Denver
