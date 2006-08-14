Air Products licenses OLED materials

Air Products & Chemicals has signed a licensing agreement with the University of Connecticut for the further development of materials that were invented by associate professor of chemistry Gregory Sotzing and are based on poly(thieno[3,4-b]thiophene). The materials are used in an organic light-emitting diode's hole injection layer, which supplies the light-emitting polymer with a positive charge that an electron can combine with to create light. The company says the technology will help increase the lifetime of OLEDs and will eliminate the need to apply costly protective layers to the hole injection layer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter