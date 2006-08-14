Advertisement

8433cov1_gfx.gif
8433cov1_gfx.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 14, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 33

Rapid screening and optimization of enzymatic activity, along with available, easy-to-use enzymes, are making biocatalysis a handy tool for chiral synthesis

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 33
All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Enzymes At Work

Rapid screening and optimization of enzymatic activity, along with available, easy-to-use enzymes, are making biocatalysis a handy tool for chiral synthesis

Online Archives On A Bumpy Road

Digital repositories have garnered mixed reviews—everything from enthusiasm to apathy

Two-Path Mechanism

Protective pathways may falter with age, sparking Alzheimer's neurodegeneration

  • Policy

    Copyright

    How Publishers Affect Repositories

  • Business

    Life After DuPont

    Entrepreneurial scientists are finding new careers in the shadow of the big chemical company

  • Environment

    No Quick Fix For Acrylamide In Food

    Intense scrutiny has provided methods of reduction but few answers about risk

Science Concentrates

Materials

Twist and Stretch

When small stretching forces are applied, DNA winds up more tightly rather than lengthening

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The art of protein synthesis, Explosive education, Fruit ripeness sticker

 

