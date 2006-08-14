Enzymes At Work
Rapid screening and optimization of enzymatic activity, along with available, easy-to-use enzymes, are making biocatalysis a handy tool for chiral synthesis
August 14, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 33
Rapid screening and optimization of enzymatic activity, along with available, easy-to-use enzymes, are making biocatalysis a handy tool for chiral synthesis
Rapid screening and optimization of enzymatic activity, along with available, easy-to-use enzymes, are making biocatalysis a handy tool for chiral synthesis
Digital repositories have garnered mixed reviews—everything from enthusiasm to apathy
How Publishers Affect Repositories
Entrepreneurial scientists are finding new careers in the shadow of the big chemical company
Intense scrutiny has provided methods of reduction but few answers about risk
When small stretching forces are applied, DNA winds up more tightly rather than lengthening