Albemarle will sell Thann site

Albemarle has reached an agreement to sell its organobromides plant in Thann, France, to International Chemical Investors Group for an undisclosed sum. Earlier this year, Albemarle said it planned to close the facility, which employs 300 people. ICIG has been on the acquisition trail. Last June, the firm acquired fine chemicals, organics, and performance chemical businesses from Rütgers and formed WeylChem. In October, it bought the Enka viscose fiber subsidiary of Acordis.
