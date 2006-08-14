Beautiful metals

July 10, page 88: The term "ploughman's lunch" first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1837.

Please do not remove the metallography photos from your website (C&EN, May 15, page 14). Find a permanent link for them somewhere. Someone should consider making fine graphic prints of these photos available for sale. I think they would be big sellers.

Pete Reinhardt

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Congratulations for the beautiful article on the microstructures of metals. As a metallurgical chemist, I have long enjoyed viewing the nearly infinite variety of polished and etched metals. Formerly, in my metallurgical laboratory at Eastern Michigan University, I had difficulty in limiting the time that students could spend looking at microstructures. Many of them would come at various other times to use the metallograph to their heart's content. Now it would be nice if you would run an article on metallurgical chemistry. In the past, I have thoroughly enjoyed your articles on archaeological chemistry, another interdisciplinary branch of chemistry that I specialized in.

Giles Carter

Clemson, S.C.

I am so amazed by the cover story on metallography. I saw the online gallery and the images are beautiful. My daughter attends a small New York City public school focusing on the visual arts, and I have already spoken to her art teacher about the possibility of giving a lecture on art in science with a focus on imaging. I think the students would love to see the images of metals in addition to the medically related images I have already collected. Thank you for covering such an interesting topic.

Linda A. Jelicks

Bronx, N.Y.

On behalf of C&EN readers everywhere I thank you for the inspiring cover story "The Gorgeous Inside Stories of Metals." The article and its online version beautifully illustrate that chemistry is more than just a science.

In my role as a chemistry professor, I often teach a course for nonscience majors. These students would be motivated to learn some chemistry if they could view the online version of your article. I intend to recommend that they do just that.