Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Beautiful metals

August 14, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

July 10, page 88: The term "ploughman's lunch" first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1837.

Please do not remove the metallography photos from your website (C&EN, May 15, page 14). Find a permanent link for them somewhere. Someone should consider making fine graphic prints of these photos available for sale. I think they would be big sellers.

Pete Reinhardt
Chapel Hill, N.C.

Congratulations for the beautiful article on the microstructures of metals. As a metallurgical chemist, I have long enjoyed viewing the nearly infinite variety of polished and etched metals. Formerly, in my metallurgical laboratory at Eastern Michigan University, I had difficulty in limiting the time that students could spend looking at microstructures. Many of them would come at various other times to use the metallograph to their heart's content. Now it would be nice if you would run an article on metallurgical chemistry. In the past, I have thoroughly enjoyed your articles on archaeological chemistry, another interdisciplinary branch of chemistry that I specialized in.

Giles Carter
Clemson, S.C.

I am so amazed by the cover story on metallography. I saw the online gallery and the images are beautiful. My daughter attends a small New York City public school focusing on the visual arts, and I have already spoken to her art teacher about the possibility of giving a lecture on art in science with a focus on imaging. I think the students would love to see the images of metals in addition to the medically related images I have already collected. Thank you for covering such an interesting topic.

Linda A. Jelicks
Bronx, N.Y.

On behalf of C&EN readers everywhere I thank you for the inspiring cover story "The Gorgeous Inside Stories of Metals." The article and its online version beautifully illustrate that chemistry is more than just a science.

In my role as a chemistry professor, I often teach a course for nonscience majors. These students would be motivated to learn some chemistry if they could view the online version of your article. I intend to recommend that they do just that.

Richard S. Treptow
Palos Heights, Ill.

Correction

July 10, page 88: The term "ploughman's lunch" first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1837.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A new look
More on undocumented students
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in pictures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE