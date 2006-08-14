Biotech firms cut back staff

Two biotech firms are cutting staff following setbacks. Neurocrine says it is eliminating 100 positions at its San Diego headquarters; its staff will now be 280 employees. Pfizer recently dropped out of a pact with Neurocrine to develop the sleep aid indiplon after a mixed FDA evaluation of the drug. Valentis, meanwhile, says it will reduce its staff of about 20 people by 60% and try to sell itself. The Burlingame, Calif., firm stopped development of its lead compound last month after reporting disappointing clinical trial results.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter