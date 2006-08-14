Chemical jobs are still rising

U .S. chemical employment increased for the fifth straight month in July, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government data show that chemical payrolls totaled 894,000 in July, up 3,700 from the previous month and 14,600 ahead of the comparable month last year. Meanwhile, the industry employed 528,700 hourly production workers, up 800 from June and 13,500 from July 2005.
