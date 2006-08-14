China siloxanes plant advances

Dow Corning and Wacker Chemie have received government approval to build a siloxane plant worth "several hundred million dollars" in Zhangjiagang, in China's eastern province of Jiangsu. Siloxane is the starting material in the production of silicones. Dow Corning will build the siloxane plant, whereas Wacker has assumed responsibility for a jointly owned fumed-silica facility already being built at the site.
