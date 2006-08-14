Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Copyright

How Publishers Affect Repositories

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 14, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As in the music business, control over the usage of digital material is one of the thorniest matters affecting scholarly repositories today. The issue arises because publishers' copyright policies determine whether and how authors are able to deposit articles in repositories.

Some scientists, librarians, and institutions are urging authors to retain rights to their articles so that the authors will be free to place the articles in repositories and reuse them in other ways. Early this year, for instance, Massachusetts Institute of Technology sent its faculty a document (web.mit.edu/ipcounsel/nihamend.pdf) that they could submit to publishers to attempt to modify copyright transfer agreements by retaining such rights.

In fact, almost 80% of publishers already allow authors to self-archive their papers, according to the romeo.eprints.org website, which tracks such policies. Nature authors, for instance, retain copyright and can post their versions of peer-reviewed manuscripts (called postprints) on personal websites and in repositories six months after publication. Science authors also retain copyright and can put a postprint on their websites as soon as the article is published. Science also provides authors a link for their websites that allows readers to view the published version of the article free on the journal's website.

The American Physical Society requires authors to transfer copyright to the society but allows them to place the published articles on personal websites or in their institutional repository. An author who obtains permission from the society can also put the final published version in other free repositories.

Authors of papers published in Angewandte Chemie transfer copyright to Wiley-VCH. The publisher does not permit authors to deposit papers in repositories or post them on websites.

Authors of papers in American Chemical Society journals transfer copyright to the society. ACS authors cannot put the papers themselves on their websites or in repositories. But they can post links to connect a reader to their published articles on the ACS journals website. Via those links, authors can disseminate 50 free digital copies of the published version of a paper during the first year after publication and an unlimited number of digital copies after that time.

ACS, which publishes C&EN, is developing policies to assist authors whose research is funded by the National Institutes of Health. NIH encourages these authors to deposit their peer-reviewed manuscripts in the agency's digital archive, PubMed Central, for public access within a year of their publication.

Congress is contemplating whether to mandate this deposit, shrink the delay, and extend the policy to authors funded by other public institutions (C&EN, June 5, page 3). Research funding institutions outside the U.S. are adopting such mandates (C&EN, July 3, page 8; Dec. 5, 2005, page 11).

ACS and many other publishers fear that these directives will "threaten their ability to sustain the costs of peer-reviewed scholarly publishing, particularly if enacted as unfunded mandates and with open access stipulated very soon after publication," says Brian D. Crawford, senior vice president responsible for ACS's journal publishing program.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Online Archives On A Bumpy Road

Digital repositories have garnered mixed reviews—everything from enthusiasm to apathy

Copyright

How Publishers Affect Repositories

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Open-access Plan S goes into effect for many scientists
Open access Plan S allows publishing in subscription journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe will push open access forward﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE