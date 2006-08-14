Dow forms a Russian venture

Dow Chemical and Russian polyurethane specialist Izolan have formed a joint venture to provide polyurethane systems to customers in Russia. To be based in Vladimir, 105 miles northeast of Moscow, Dow Izolan will employ more than 100 people. The two firms, which have had a relationship since 1994, say they plan to build a production plant in the Vladimir area within the next two years.
