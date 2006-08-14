Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Firm Launches Cut-Rate Research Service

by Michael McCoy
August 14, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CONTRACT CHEMISTRY

While some U.S.-based providers of pharmaceutical chemistry research services are ceding business to low-cost newcomers from China and India, Cambridge Major Laboratories has decided to tackle the competition head-on.

The Wisconsin-based fine chemicals company is launching a new business called BudgetFTE that it says will provide "full-time equivalent" chemistry services at a price midway between what is charged by U.S. and Asian firms.

According to Brian W. Scanlan, Cambridge Major's vice president of corporate development, BudgetFTE will accomplish this feat by staffing its business with industrial postdocs—chemists and other scientists who have completed their Ph.D.s and want postdoc experience in an industrial setting.

ACS's latest survey found that the median annual starting salary for chemistry Ph.D.s in industry last fall was $77,000 (C&EN, Aug. 7, page 57), whereas Scanlan says the typical Midwestern industrial postdoc earns about $40,000 per year. Moreover, BudgetFTE will be based in an unused Cambridge Major facility that has been renovated to accommodate small-scale custom synthesis.

These savings will allow BudgetFTE to charge its customers $120,000 to $150,000 per chemist per year, versus $200,000 or more at a typical U.S. firm and around $60,000 at an Indian or Chinese firm, Scanlan says. He adds that the BudgetFTE staff will be supervised by seasoned Cambridge Major managers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Porton buys chemistry service firm J-Star
Two pharma service companies revamp
Albany Molecular May Close Hungary Site

The business will start with 10 Ph.D. scientists and focus on FTE contracts that last six months to one year. Services will include synthesis of drug analogs, scaffolds, small libraries, and competitor's compounds. As BudgetFTE customers identify lead molecules, Cambridge Major hopes to offer them its traditional services in process development and production scale-up.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE