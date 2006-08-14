GE launches green lines

GE is launching several new products as part of its Ecomagination initiative. One of these is NXT Z, part of the company's previously launched NXT family of silanes. GE says NXT Z enables the mixing of silica with rubber for silica tire treads without generating ethanol during manufacturing and compounding steps. The other products, Valox iQ and Xenoy iQ, are, respectively, a polybutylene terephthalate-based polymer and an alloy of a PBT-based polymer and polycarbonate. The products are made with terephthalic acid obtained from the depolymerization of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate. GE is targeting the products at automotive parts such as bumper structures (shown).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter