Government & Policy Roundup

NSF has released a report on academic research and development expenditures from fiscal 2004. The report states that all university R&D spending was $42.9 billion in 2004, up 7.2% from 2003. The full report is available at nsf.gov/statistics/nsf06323/start.cfm.
The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has opened its Board of Patent Appeals & Interferences and the Trademark Trial & Appeal Board hearings to the public. The policy change went into effect on Aug. 1.
FDA is forming an internal nanotechnology task force to determine how nanotechnology materials will be regulated. The panel will assess the current science, evaluate FDA policies, and hold a public meeting on nanotechnology's impact on health and the environment on Oct. 10.
