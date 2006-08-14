Huntsman says sale is likely

Huntsman Corp. announced six months ago that it would spin off its commodity chemicals business into a separate, publicly traded chemical company. But in a recent conference call with analysts, CEO Peter R. Huntsman said the outright sale of the assets, which include the company's olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene operations, is more probable. "We have received a number of very serious offers related to these assets from potential strategic buyers," he said. "We think that a sale or series of sales is the likely outcome."
