Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Lost Lithium Located

Researchers restore confidence in standard picture of universe's birth by accounting for missing element

by Sarah Everts
August 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Lithium Found
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EUROPEAN SOUTHERN OBSERVATORY
Star cluster NGC 6397, approximately 7,200 light-years from Earth in the Milky Way, helped solve the cosmological lithium crisis.
Credit: EUROPEAN SOUTHERN OBSERVATORY
Star cluster NGC 6397, approximately 7,200 light-years from Earth in the Milky Way, helped solve the cosmological lithium crisis.

You may not have known it was missing, but half of the universe's lithium has just been accounted for, to the profound relief of researchers embroiled in what astrophysicists call the "cosmological lithium crisis."

In the moments just after the Big Bang, the newborn universe acted as a nuclear fusion reactor, creating large quantities of hydrogen, helium, and—to a lesser extent—lithium. But when cosmologists compare the amount of lithium present in old stars with the amount predicted by otherwise reliable models of Big Bang nucleosynthesis, they come up short—by more than a factor of two.

With the validity of these models of the universe's origin in question, Andreas J. Korn from Uppsala University, in Sweden, and an international team of scientists took a closer look at a globular cluster of stars some 7,200 light-years away from Earth.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ANDREAS KORN
Korn
Credit: COURTESY OF ANDREAS KORN
Korn

They found that as stars become older, lithium and other elements diffuse toward the center of the star under the force of gravity. While convection forces eventually push many of the elements back to the surface, lithium faces a more sinister end (Nature 2006, 442, 657).

"Lithium is a fragile element," Korn says. As it diffuses toward a star's scorching center, the element breaks apart because it cannot withstand temperatures in excess of 2.5 million K. Lithium-7 is unstable because its nucleus has little symmetry, three protons and four neutrons, Korn says. "It would much rather form the supersymmetric and superstable helium nucleus, with two protons and two neutrons."

Korn and colleagues tracked down the missing lithium by comparing spectral signatures of 18 stars in the NGC 6397 cluster. The stars have identical ages and initial elemental compositions because they were formed at the same time. They are, however, in different stages of stellar evolution, which is dictated by a star's mass: Faster evolution occurs in more massive stars.

Diffusion theory predicts less evolved dwarf stars will still have elements diffusing toward the center, while the more evolved red giant stars have their surface elements in equilibrium because convection has run its course. Measuring the element spectra with great accuracy in these stars pointed the researchers to the "smoking gun of diffusion," which accounted exactly for the missing lithium.

"For a stellar spectroscopist, lithium is not one of the most interesting elements; normally we'd rather look at carbon, magnesium, or iron, which have many spectral features," Korn admits. "But here it restores confidence in Big Bang nucleosynthesis, quantitative spectroscopy, and sophisticated stellar evolution models."

"Thanks to Korn et al., the cosmological lithium crisis is probably over," writes Corinne Charbonnel, of the Observatoire de Genève, in an associated Nature commentary.

She stresses that Korn's insight restores confidence in the standard picture of Big Bang nucleosynthesis and gives "fresh impetus for researchers working to increase the sophistication of stellar models."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Divining the mysteries of the atomic nucleus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find evidence of extremely heavy elements in ancient stars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collision with Mars-sized object could explain Earth’s unusual element ratio

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE