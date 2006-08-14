Morley Award Winner

Dennis P. Curran, Distinguished Service Professor and Bayer Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, is the recipient of the Morley Award, presented by the Cleveland Section of ACS.
Among his contributions, Curran was the first to synthesize a natural product, hirsutene, by a tandem radical reaction. He also provided the first examples of synthetic reactions with fluorine-tagged reagents purified by triphasic liquid-liquid extractions.
Curran holds 20 patents and is the founder of Fluorous Technologies. He has won a Cope Scholar Award, the Janssen Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis, and the ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry.
