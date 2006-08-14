Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH caps training-grant reimbursements

August 14, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In a change of policy, NIH will now place limits on reimbursements for tuition and fees funded through its institutional training grants and individual fellowships. The grants and fellowships, which are associated with the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Awards, support graduate students and postdocs by providing stipends, tuition and fee reimbursement, training-related funds, and travel funds. Prior to this revision, tuition, fees, and health insurance were fully covered for the first $3,000 and at 60% above that value. The revised policy, however, would cover only tuition and fees at 60% up to $16,000 for graduate students and up to $4,500 for postdocs. Health insurance for both groups would be shifted to training-related expenses, with an additional $2,000 and $4,000 for graduate students and postdocs, respectively, allotted for this category. The stipends for both groups will remain unchanged. The policy change will affect grants beginning in fiscal 2007. The policy will be evaluated after two years, with the final policy expected by July 2010.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE